A dangerous driver who killed a cyclist and devastated their family has been jailed in Portsmouth.

Terry Varndell used his phone for texts and calls in the moments before striking cyclist David Breen in Chichester. He then failed to stop at the scene of the collision on the A286 Main Road at Birdham.

Mr Breen, 26, tragically died at the scene minutes later. Varndell, 37, was not insured to drive his Vauxhall Zafira. At Portsmouth Crown Court Varndell, formerly a refuse worker of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was found guilty by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving. Varndell was sentenced on Monday (August 5) has been sentenced to six years in prison and has been disqualified from driving for eight years.

Terry Varndell, 37, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, hs ben jailed for dangerous driving after killing cyclist David Breen in Chichester. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court. | Sussex Police

David Breen, 26, was killed while cycling on his way home from football. His family said hearing the news was the “hardest day of our lives”. | Sussex Police

He will have to take an extended driving test before being allowed back on the roads again. Court heard that motorists saw Mr Breen at 8.10pm on October 26, 2021, cycling along a straight road and he passed the cars safely. Phone records showed Varndell had made numerous texts and calls while driving, jurors heard, which included calls in the moments immediately before the collision. Mr Breen, originally from County Kerry, Republic of Ireland, was cycling home from playing football.

In a victim statement, his mother Anne Breen, father Anthony, and brothers Shane and Anthony, described how they still feel raw about the incident and how Mr Breen was looking forward to moving into a new flat. They said hearing the news of his death was the “hardest day of our lives”. David was “funny, caring, ready with the banter, cheeky, lovable and always on the go” they said.

Detective Sergeant Foxton said: “Varndell drove dangerously and failed to show adequate awareness of David Breen who was cycling home. Sadly, David never made it home that night, and his death has had a lasting impact on his family and loved ones. We know that driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone is one of the ‘fatal five’ behaviours that lead to people being killed on our roads. This case shows the pain and heartache that being distracted and driving dangerously can cause. We were determined to get justice for David’s family, and are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”