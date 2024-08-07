Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Violent disorder will not be tolerated", Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has warned in response to the national rioting sparked by three children killed in Southport.

Chief Superintendent Tony Rowlinson, who is overseeing the policing response in Portsmouth and across the county, said actions from anyone looting will “have consequences”. He added: “cross the country in recent days, we have seen some of the worst violent disorder in the last decade and I know the thought of this happening where you live or work could be causing you worry and distress.

"Local residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight expect to feel safe and do not want to see this kind of mindless violence in our communities. We have worked hard to take swift, decisive and robust action against anybody seeking to take part in this kind of deplorable behaviour in our counties.” Major cities across the UK have seen instances of looting, criminal damage and racially-aggravated assaults. Three men in Merseyside are the first to be jailed, with more than 400 arrests being made in relation to violet disorder.

Protest at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, following the killings of three children in Southport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-35) | Chris Moorhouse

“In recent days, our local neighbourhood officers have been out on patrol, particularly in areas where we know our communities are feeling vulnerable, making sure we are hearing your concerns and providing as much support as we can to residents and businesses,” he added. “We have also been working closely with our partners and local agencies, who are also supporting us in providing reassurance to their local communities. There has been key work ongoing to review any and all intelligence available to us, and also ensure the right officers, with the right capabilities, are available today and in the coming days to deal with any incidents, should they occur.

“I know the desire to counter this activity is strong, but please can I ask you allow us to manage this and take the appropriate police action where required. The message is really simple, do not seek to turn the lawful right to peaceful protest into an opportunity to commit criminal acts. This will not be tolerated. Actions have consequences, and we will use the powers available to us to deal with those who cause damage to our communities and threaten the safety of our residents."

The Anglican Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, issued a statement in light of the national riots. Violence spread after misinformation regarding the identity of the person who stabbed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift themed dance class on July 29. False claims said the assailant was a Muslim who arrived in the country on a migrant boat. Bishop Jonathan said extremists were fanning the flames of hatred online. “We were all heartbroken by the appalling tragedy in Southport, and our prayers and thoughts remain for those families and for that community as they rebuild their lives,” he added. “But we need to say again and again that violence, racism, and threatening vulnerable people is a grotesque and wholly unacceptable response to this tragedy. Those whose relatives and friends were killed and injured in Southport have been begging people not to protest in this way.

“We understand that extremists are whipping up hysteria online, often using false information, and encouraging others to join them in deliberately targeting those of a different race or religion. I consider this a shameless manipulation of a tragic situation. I urge those in our communities in south-east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to stand firm and together against all forms of violence and racism. Our communities are strong and diverse; more than this, they are strong because they are richly diverse. Let us do all in our power to stand together for the values of compassion, neighbourliness and mutual respect we hold so dear. Let us support our police in their vital and difficult work at this time.”

Bishop Jonathan said members of the church are standing united with the Muslim community and anyone else who feels under threat. “The vast majority of those who live in our communities are tolerant, compassionate, fair and kind,” he added. “They are as appalled as I am at what is happening in our towns and cities, and they don’t believe the misinformation that the extremists are sharing. I pray that we may emerge stronger from this summer with a renewed emphasis on building a society where no one has to live in fear, and where generosity to others is the hallmark of our region, towns and great cities.”

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Philip Egan, said: “The unrest of the last few days across the towns and cities of our land has been unsettling and we rightly pray for an end to violence and destruction. Let us pray for our leaders and administrators that they may find the wisest and best ways forward and be filled with loving compassion when making judgments and decisions.”