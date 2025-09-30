Dangerous driver smashes into police car twice before almost mowing down officer while fleeing the scene

A man has been arrested after he ploughed into a police car twice before reversing into a second car, where he then almost missed hitting an officer before fleeing.

A double-crewed unit from the District Policing Team were responding to an emergency at approximately 1.45pm on September 27, in Waterlooville, when a car crashed into them on the Hulbert Road roundabout.

The driver proceeded to smash into the police car for a second time before reversing into a car being driven by a member of the public, before almost hitting a police officer as he fled from the scene. The police said the officer had to fling himself out of the way to avoid being hit by the car.

As he left the scene of the crash, the driver, a man in his 40s from Portsmouth, started moving down London Road on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

Officers caught up with him and he was arrested for the following offences:

  • Attempt to cause grievous bodily harm
  • Common assault of an emergency worker
  • Drive a motor vehicle dangerously
  • Driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident
  • Criminal damage

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident and the man has been released on conditional bail until December 28 whilst police enquiries continue.

If anyone has any footage of the incident which could help with our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250437844. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

