Police have detained a dangerous drug driver and seized his car after officers discovered a large amount of cannabis during a search.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport police have taken to social media today (August 20) to update people on an incident after officers spotted a “vehicle was seen driving at high speed and overtaking dangerously.”

A driver has been detained, and their car has been seized, after a large quantity of cannabis was discovered inside the car. | Hampshire Police

After pulling over the driver, a “very distinct smell” of cannabis was radiating from the car prompting a drug wipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Facebook post said: “The driver was detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs act, inside his vehicle was located a large quantity of cannabis.

“DPT B SHIFT have attended and made a requirement under Section 6 of the Road Traffic Act to carry out a roadside drug wipe, where the driver tested positive for cannabis.”

The driver failed to provide proof of his insurance, resulting in his car being seized, where he was then transported to Southampton Central Custody. He was taken in for driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply and an uninsured vehicle off our roads.