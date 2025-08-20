Dangerous drug driver caught speeding detained after large amount of cannabis discovered in car
Gosport police have taken to social media today (August 20) to update people on an incident after officers spotted a “vehicle was seen driving at high speed and overtaking dangerously.”
After pulling over the driver, a “very distinct smell” of cannabis was radiating from the car prompting a drug wipe.
The Facebook post said: “The driver was detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs act, inside his vehicle was located a large quantity of cannabis.
“DPT B SHIFT have attended and made a requirement under Section 6 of the Road Traffic Act to carry out a roadside drug wipe, where the driver tested positive for cannabis.”
The driver failed to provide proof of his insurance, resulting in his car being seized, where he was then transported to Southampton Central Custody. He was taken in for driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply and an uninsured vehicle off our roads.