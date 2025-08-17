A27 closed at Chichester due to overturned vehicle

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stretch of the A27 has been closed due to a single-vehicle collision.

The eastbound carriageway of the Chichester Bypass is currently closed between the Fishbourne Roundabout and the Stockbridge Roundabout on Sunday, August 17. The vehicle in the incident has rolled over with police and fire services on the scene.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”

National Highways South East has confirmed that diversion are in place via local routes.

Live traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.