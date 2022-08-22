Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin David Bell, 46, has been charged with murder after Dawid Such was found dead.

The 19-year-old was discovered by police on Langhorn Road, Southampton, on July 24.

Dawid Such was found dead with serious injuries on July 24. Picture: Hampshire police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is in addition to the four who have previously been charged with murder.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the death of Dawid Such in Southampton have charged another man as part of their ongoing enquiries.

‘Martin David Bell, aged 46, of Le Marechal Avenue in Bursledon has been charged with murder.

‘He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody, and will next appear in court at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August.

‘It comes after officers launched an investigation following the death of Dawid, 19, who was found with serious injuries outside an address on Langhorn Road on Sunday 24 July.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.