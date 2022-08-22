Dawid Such murder investigation: Martin David Bell charged with murder after man, 19, found dead by police in Southampton
ANOTHER man has been charged as part of a murder investigation in Hampshire.
Martin David Bell, 46, has been charged with murder after Dawid Such was found dead.
The 19-year-old was discovered by police on Langhorn Road, Southampton, on July 24.
This is in addition to the four who have previously been charged with murder.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the death of Dawid Such in Southampton have charged another man as part of their ongoing enquiries.
‘Martin David Bell, aged 46, of Le Marechal Avenue in Bursledon has been charged with murder.
‘He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody, and will next appear in court at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August.
‘It comes after officers launched an investigation following the death of Dawid, 19, who was found with serious injuries outside an address on Langhorn Road on Sunday 24 July.’
