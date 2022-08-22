Southsea man arrested for drink driving and causing 'serious' injury by dangerous driving after colliding with two pedestrians
A MAN from Southsea has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with two pedestrians.
Both of them were injured after being hit by the Peugeot 208 on Sunday morning.
It happened just after 12.40am in Goldsmith Avenue.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 33-year-old man sustained minor injuries and a 33-year-old woman sustained a serious back injury.
‘The driver, a 26-year-old man from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
‘He has now been released under investigation.’
Officers are appealing for people with information to come forward.
‘We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and we are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it,’ Hampshire police added.
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number 44220339489.’
A report can also be submitted on the Hampshire police website.