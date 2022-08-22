Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
CALLS for justice are being made by a family from Gosport after their dog was killed by a van.
Amarni Redford was walking her beloved Labrador Narla with her sister Sieanna, 13, and her boyfriend last Monday.
She said the pooch forced herself forwards when the group were walking towards Henry Cort Way.
The extendable lead was not clicked in properly, so her sister had to let go.
Ms Redford, of Turner Avenue, said an oncoming van, travelling at speed, failed to stop and struck Narla.
She told The News: ‘Narla was on an extendable lead, and my sister had to let go, otherwise she would have gone with her.
‘She had no other choice. The van ran over the dog and I heard a big bang.
‘I ran up towards her and heard a massive scream.
‘She tried to get up but then fell to the floor.’
The family received the pup two years ago for Sieanna’s birthday.
‘I was screaming at Narla to wake up, but got no response, and my sister was screaming “my dog’s dead, my dog’s dead”’, Amarni added.
The Turner Avenue resident said she carried Narla’s lifeless body out of the road, and ran to get help from the neighbour.
Afterwards, Amarni and her mum Rachel rushed to the nearest vet’s, but they confirmed she died on impact.
‘It was really sad and shocking,’ she added.
Rachel the family have been grief stricken by what happened, especially Sieanna, as Narla was ‘her whole world’.
‘It was my daughter’s first dog,’ Rachel said.
‘It’s going to be very upsetting with no Labrador in the house.
‘It took us two years to train her properly, and you don’t want to get another dog straight away as we need to process this.
‘It doesn’t bare thinking about. My daughter always wanted a Labrador.’
Police are taking no further action based on a lack of evidence.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported to police that a van driving along Henry Cort Way collided with a dog in the road.
‘The dog subsequently died. The Collision Assessment Team have reviewed the circumstances of this incident, and on the basis of what has been reported to police a decision has been made to take no further action.