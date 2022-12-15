The animal was found at St Peter’s Church in Bramshaw in the New Forest, Hampshire, on Monday morning. The discovery comes after a dead fox was also found on the church door step about two weeks earlier.

Reverend David Bacon said the incidents had ‘unsettled’ local residents, but said it was unclear whether they were linked to previous animal deaths from nearly three years ago. In January 2020, police investigated three sheep deaths as well as the killing of a ewe which had been stabbed to death with a cross made of hay and a broken pitchfork placed next to it in Kewlake Lane, Cadnam.

St Peter’s Church in Bramshaw in the New Forest. Pic Google

A sheep and two cows were also attacked as well as Satanic symbols painted on the door of St Peter’s Church in November, 2019. A 41-year-old man from Winchester was subsequently arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage in relation to these incidents, but was later released while police investigations continued.

Rev Bacon said: ‘A fox was found on the church doorstep a couple of weeks ago and then a cat was found hanging from the flagpole. I can’t see that it’s anything against the church as a local thing, as far as we know we don’t have any enemies.

‘I don’t know what they’re having ago. The difference with the sheep two years ago is that it was very obviously someone who had Googled it and knew what they were doing, it was like a professional job really. Whereas this, there was no symbolism, no nothing, so this one is a mystery really.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that we have received a report from a member of the public regarding a suspicious incident at St Peter’s Church on Judds Hill. It is reported that around 7am on December 12, a deceased cat was found tied to a church flagpole.

