Portsmouth man caught driving BMW at 112mph on A3(M) near Horndean as dangerous driving crackdown ramps up
A MOTORIST was stopped by police after driving at dangerous speeds on a motorway.
The driver, a 25-year-old from Portsmouth was pulled over by officers on the A3(M) last night – clocking speeds of 112mph. Hampshire roads policing unit reported the incident, near Horndean, was not down to impairment.
A statement said: ‘This vehicle was stopped on the A3(M) near Horndean after we recorded it travelling at 112mph and undertaking other vehicles.
‘Thankfully on this occasion, impairment wasn't a factor, however still completely unacceptable.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the man, driving a BMW, was reported for summons. A statement said: ‘He was not arrested. He was reported for summons for the offence of exceeding a 70mph motorway speed limit.
‘The driver was a 25 year old male from Portsmouth. The car was a BMW 3 series.’
Operation Holly is being carried out across Hampshire to clamp down on dangerous and impaired driving over the Christmas period.