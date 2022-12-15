The driver, a 25-year-old from Portsmouth was pulled over by officers on the A3(M) last night – clocking speeds of 112mph. Hampshire roads policing unit reported the incident, near Horndean, was not down to impairment.

A statement said: ‘This vehicle was stopped on the A3(M) near Horndean after we recorded it travelling at 112mph and undertaking other vehicles.

The motorist was stopped driving at 112mph on the A3(M) near Horndean. Picture: Hampshire roads policing unit.

‘Thankfully on this occasion, impairment wasn't a factor, however still completely unacceptable.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the man, driving a BMW, was reported for summons. A statement said: ‘He was not arrested. He was reported for summons for the offence of exceeding a 70mph motorway speed limit.

‘The driver was a 25 year old male from Portsmouth. The car was a BMW 3 series.’