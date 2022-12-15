News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man caught driving BMW at 112mph on A3(M) near Horndean as dangerous driving crackdown ramps up

A MOTORIST was stopped by police after driving at dangerous speeds on a motorway.

By Freddie Webb
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 3:33pm

The driver, a 25-year-old from Portsmouth was pulled over by officers on the A3(M) last night – clocking speeds of 112mph. Hampshire roads policing unit reported the incident, near Horndean, was not down to impairment.

A statement said: ‘This vehicle was stopped on the A3(M) near Horndean after we recorded it travelling at 112mph and undertaking other vehicles.

The motorist was stopped driving at 112mph on the A3(M) near Horndean. Picture: Hampshire roads policing unit.
‘Thankfully on this occasion, impairment wasn't a factor, however still completely unacceptable.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the man, driving a BMW, was reported for summons. A statement said: ‘He was not arrested. He was reported for summons for the offence of exceeding a 70mph motorway speed limit.

‘The driver was a 25 year old male from Portsmouth. The car was a BMW 3 series.’

Operation Holly is being carried out across Hampshire to clamp down on dangerous and impaired driving over the Christmas period.