The 36-year-old's body was located in an area of shrubbery in Brickfields Country Park, Aldershot, on the afternoon of January 15. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said investigating officers ‘have now determined that his death was not suspicious’ following a post-mortem.

Kiran’s family have been updated regarding the new information and are continuing to be supported by specialised officers. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Kiran Pun, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, disappeared on December 1. His family have been informed regarding the police update. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

During the investigation, five people were detained on suspicion of murder. They have all been released with no further action taken against them.

Detective chief inspector Adam Edwards, head of the force’s major crime department, said: ‘Our thoughts are with Kiran's family at this very difficult time. Our team have worked tirelessly to try and piece together Kiran's movements, locate him and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.

‘As part of our enquiries, we did make arrests on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place. I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information throughout our enquiries.’

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, district commander for Hart and Rushmoor, added: ‘I know Kiran's disappearance has been of considerable concern and my thoughts are with his family, friends and the community at this time.

‘I want to extend my thanks to all who have shared information with us throughout our investigation to help us piece together Kiran's movements and support us as we worked to locate him.

‘All information submitted to us has been reviewed and shared with my local teams, and enables us to build up a picture of what is happening in the community and informs our patrol and policing plans for the district.’