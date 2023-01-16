Police have found a body in Aldershot that they suspect to be missing Kiran Pun
OFFICERS have found a body in Hampshire that they suspect to be missing man Kiran Pun.
The discovery was made on January 15 around 3pm in Brickfields Country Park, Aldershot, and although formal identification has not yet been finalised, it is suspected that it is the body of Kiran, who has been missing since December 1 last year.
They body was located in in an area of shrubbery, and his family have been informed.
The 36-year-old went missing after getting on a bus in Aldershot and was last seen around 7:30pm.
He had travelled by train from Andover to Farnborough, before taking the Number 1 bus from there to Aldershot Railway Station.
DCI Adam Edwards, Head of Major Crime at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘We are working hard now to understand what has happened to Kiran and to be able to provide answers to his family at what is no doubt a very difficult time for them.
‘We are keeping an open mind and will be making a number of enquiries in the coming days to formally identify him, with a post mortem due to take place tomorrow.
‘It is really important for us to now understand how and when Kiran came to be in Brickfields Country Park.
‘If you have seen anything suspicious or that didn't look right in the area, then please can you get in touch with us.
‘Any sightings of Kiran or any information, however small it may seem to you, could be vitally important to our enquiries.’