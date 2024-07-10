Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in a Hampshire village as police call for witnesses.

The man in his 70s was taken to hospital after the incident on Friday, July 5 on Hambledon Road, Denmead at 5.50pm. The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man from Waterlooville, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Denmead. Police were called at 5.51pm on Friday 5 July to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Hambledon Road.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition. If you witnessed the collision or were in the area at the time and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, please contact us as soon as possible online or on 101 quoting 44240284686.”

The 79-year-old man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while the police continue to make enquiries.