Police have released the image of a man that may be able to help them with their investigation into an attack on a taxi driver.

Hampshire police

The taxi driver lost three teeth after the attack in Waterlooville on Monday, June 17 when he was punched through the open window of his vehicle. The vehicle was outside the One Stop on Hart Plain Avenue between 4.15pm and 5pm and after the attack the offender took the keys out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police have now released an image of a man who seen in the area at the time that may be able to help them with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are looking to identify the man in this CCTV image, after receiving reports that a taxi driver was assaulted in Waterlooville.

“As a result of the assault, the taxi driver suffered facial injuries, including the loss of three teeth. We would like to talk to the man in the CCTV image attached, who was seen in the area at the time and may be able to provide more information.

“If you recognise this person, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote reference number 44240254904.”

The man is described as:

Black

Aged 20-25

Approximately 6ft tall

Slim but muscular build

Chin length dreadlocked hair

Wearing a black, possibly Adidas, tracksuit with white stripes on the sides

Police have advised that information can also be submitted online via their website. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.