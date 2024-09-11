A Motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Denmead as police call for witnesses.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered the injuries around 4.15pm on Monday, September 9 on Hambledon Road, between Rushmere Lane and West Street. The injuries are not life-threatening but have been described as “serious” as the police search for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Denmead. This involved a silver Audi A3 convertible and a grey BMW F850 motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

“If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240387486.”

Police advise that information can also be submitted via their website.