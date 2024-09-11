Man, 80, arrested over sexual activity with boy, 11, at Camber Docks - police appeal to witnesses

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward over an incident that led to an 80-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity at Camber Docks. 

Police wish to speak to these people after a man in a vehicle tried to speak to an 11-year-old boy in Portsmouth. An 80-year-old man was arrested following a suspicious incident near the Camber Docks. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The force released an image of potential witnesses who “may have seen or heard a suspicious incident” on Sunday morning (8 September) between 10.30am and midday. It involved a man in a vehicle briefly speaking to an eleven year-old boy at Camber Docks. The boy was not hurt and there was no physical contact.

An eighty-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration. He has been bailed until 9 December while enquiries continue.

Renewing the appeal, police said: “We’d like to speak to the people pictured who potentially witnessed what happened or anyone else who may be able to assist our enquiries. Please call 101 quoting 44240386388 or visit our website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

