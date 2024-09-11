Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward over an incident that led to an 80-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity at Camber Docks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak to these people after a man in a vehicle tried to speak to an 11-year-old boy in Portsmouth. An 80-year-old man was arrested following a suspicious incident near the Camber Docks. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The force released an image of potential witnesses who “may have seen or heard a suspicious incident” on Sunday morning (8 September) between 10.30am and midday. It involved a man in a vehicle briefly speaking to an eleven year-old boy at Camber Docks. The boy was not hurt and there was no physical contact.

An eighty-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration. He has been bailed until 9 December while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renewing the appeal, police said: “We’d like to speak to the people pictured who potentially witnessed what happened or anyone else who may be able to assist our enquiries. Please call 101 quoting 44240386388 or visit our website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”