Mark Noke, 64, was found with a stab wound inside his house on Sunday morning in the early hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Since his death, Mark’s family has been supported by specialist police officers. They have paid tribute to him via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Arrests made in murder investigation

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton His family have paid tribute to him. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

Police have launched a murder investigation after his body was found in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton. So far, three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They said: ‘Mark was a kind and loving member of our family who also touched the lives of so many others with his warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Mark’s passing has left a void that will be deeply felt, not just by his family but by all who knew him. ‘Mark had a gift for making people feel seen and heard. He had a ready smile, a listening ear, and a compassionate heart that drew people to him.

‘Wherever Mark was, whatever he was doing, he would always find time to help others and would be the first to offer encouragement and enthusiastic support without expecting anything in return.’

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton His family have paid tribute to him. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

His family went on to say: ‘We are devastated by this senseless, cowardly and murderous act. Our love for you is eternal, unfaltering, yet we could not protect you from evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our hearts shattered, our sorrow profound.’ Superintendent Philip Lamb said: ‘This has been an involved investigation and we still have a large team in place who continue to follow up multiple lines of enquiry.

SEE ALSO: Man in his 60s found dead

‘We have set up a mobile police station in Warburton Road and have more officers on patrol, so if you live in the local area and have any concerns we are more than happy to speak with you about these.

‘Our appeal for witnesses, footage or any further information continues so please get in touch with us. Your call could lead to justice for Mark and his family.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Hibiscus and 44230077698.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad