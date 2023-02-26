Police have arrested a woman, 20, on suspicion of murder. Officers found the man inside a flat at 1.08am yesterday morning.

He had suffered significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The man was found in an address in the Thornhill area of Southampton. The 20-year-old remains in police custody at this time and police enquiries are ongoing.

Yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said: ‘We know this incident will be concerning for the local community however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place. We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place in the early hours of this morning.

‘Were you in the Warburton Road area of Southampton at around this time? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning? Did you see anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the local area and noticed something unusual and have dash-cam footage that could help us? If so, please contact us as soon as possible.

‘Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, including searches, house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV. We would like to thank everyone living nearby for their help and co-operation while these are carried out.

‘There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Hibiscus and the crime reference number 44230077698. Information can also be submitted on the Operation Hibiscus website.