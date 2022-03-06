Portsmouth councillors vow to clamp down on fly-tipping after 'disgusting' incident in Eastney

Resident Alan Strong reported the incident after discovering the debris on Saturday morning (March 5) while going for a walk.

Among the abandoned items was a door, chairs, a headboard and wooden pallets.

In a post on Twitter he said: ‘When to want go for a early morning walk on Eastney Beach in Portsmouth you get this.

‘Let's hope the kids don't set it all on fire tonight.’

In response Portsmouth City Council’s community safety and environment boss, Councillor Dave Ashmore, told The News: ‘This is disgusting to see happening, and something we have been clamping down on in the city.

‘It's not just an eyesore, this blights our land, could cause harm to someone, and is unhygienic.

‘My colleague Cllr Kimberly Barrett managed to report this as soon as we knew about it, so can hopefully be cleared away as soon as possible.’

Residents are urged to report incidents of fly-tipping via portsmouth.gov.uk or if they have a smart phone they can use the My Portsmouth app.

