Dispersal order after yobs jump in water from M27 bridge

A DISPERSAL order has been put in place after yobs jumped into a river from the M27 bridge.

Police have put the order in place for the area around the Hamble jetty which lasts until 4pm tomorrow after disorder around the river.

A post from the River Hamble Harbour Master read: ‘There was some unfortunate disorder around the river yesterday at Hamble Quay with youths resulting in the police being called ... our patrol worked hard with the police to discourage the activities.

‘We were also made aware of youths jumping into the water from the M27 bridge ...again police were informed and our patrol tasked to respond.

We have been asked to circulate that there is Dispersal Order for the area around the Hamble jetty in place which began at 1600 hrs today and continues until 1600 hours on Sunday.

‘Sadly, these powers have become necessary (and we are grateful to the work of the Neighbourhood policing team) so that others may continue to enjoy the river in this fine spell of weather.’

