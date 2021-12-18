The county force says the order has been put in across Hampshire due to information received about planned unauthorised horse and trap racing which was due to take place this weekend on the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke.

The edict runs across all of Hampshire until Monday morning, and means police have the power to arrest anyone who refuses to leave an area when asked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order will cover every road in Hampshire this weekend

Inspector John Stribley said: ‘Racing on public road networks is an offence, and will result in us taking enforcement action.

‘These activities can be conducted lawfully elsewhere, such as on private land, and we will not be tolerating the use of Hampshire’s roads for an illegal sporting event.

‘We will deal with offences robustly, and take action wherever we have a power in law to do so.

‘A Section 35 dispersal order has been authorised for the entirety of the weekend until 8am on Monday morning, and will be in place across the whole of the county.’

There is currently no plan to close the road; however, any action taken in this regard will be in response to a dynamic situation on the ground and balanced against the risks to motorists.