Dispersal order in Leigh Park with police 'actively monitoring' the area to reduce anti-social behaviour
Havant Police have taken to social media this afternoon (October 22) to confirm a dispersal order will be in place from 5pm tonight until 5pm on October 24.
The order has been issued to ‘help reduce anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community,’ and officers will be ‘actively monitoring’ the area.
The section 34 order will cover Somborne Drive, Stockheath Road, Dunsbury Way, High Lawn Way, Greywell Shopping Centre and Park Parade.
As a result of this, officers will be able to disperse individuals or groups causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress, remove individuals from the area, and return young people to their home.