Police have given an update into their probe after a cyclist suffered serious injuries when hit by a car in Portsmouth - with the driver allegedly fleeing on foot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are calling for witnesses after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a hit and run. | Habibur Rahman

A man in his 60s was cycling on London Road, Hilsea, when he was struck by a black Volkswagen Golf at around 11.51am on Tuesday, October 14, as reported. The driver then fled on foot but was located by police officers shortly afterwards on Kirby Road.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving. Police have now told The News he has been released under investigation. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said last week: “We are issuing an appeal for information about a serious collision in Portsmouth. This involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed temporarily while emergency services worked at the scene.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any relevant pieces of dash cam or CCTV footage, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference 44250465445.”