Two people have been identified by police after a dog attacked a man and left him with “puncture wounds”

A German Shepard sunk its teeth into a male, aged in his 40s, while walking in the Great Salterns Recreation Ground. Police issued an appeal yesterday (May 12) following the incident, which took place at roughly 7.30pm on April 29.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released pictures of two people they wished to speak to. The force said: “At around 7.30pm on Tuesday 29 April, a man in his 40’s was bitten on the leg by a German Shepherd dog at Great Salterns Recreation Ground. The man was left with puncture wounds to his leg which required hospital treatment.”

In an update issued today, police said: “Yesterday we issued images of two people we needed to speak to after a man was bitten by a dog at Great Salterns Recreation Ground in Portsmouth. We’ve now identified the two people and have been in touch with them.”

Portsmouth residents and anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250186891. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous details can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.