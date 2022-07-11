Police called to Hollywood Bowl as 13-year-old boy stabbed in leg at Gunwharf Quays

Police found the 13-year-old boy with a stab wound at Hollywood Bowl just before 6pm yesterday evening (July 10).

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injury is not considered life-threatening.

Officers investigating this incident believe that there were many people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, the moments leading up to it, or the aftermath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police have released pictures of two men seen in the area at the time with whom they are particularly keen to speak.

The first man is described as aged between 18 and 19-years-old, black, and slightly taller than 6ft. He was wearing a black sleeveless jacket with a hood, a white t-shirt with a black stripe on the sleeve and a ski mask, and was riding an e-scooter.

The second man is described as aged between 18 and 19-years-old, black, slightly taller than 6ft, and of muscular build. He was not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident but was later seen wearing a vest. He was also wearing grey jogging bottoms and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone who recognises these descriptions and believes they may know the identity of these people is asked to contact police.

Those with information can call 101 quoting 44220276145 or submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.