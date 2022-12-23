Hampshire police have released details of the case, describing 35-year-old Bruno Borges as a ‘seriously violent man’ who carried out ‘vile aggressive behaviour’.

Police were called at 5.11am on Thursday, May 12 to reports of a disturbance. Officers were confronted by Borges who was aggressive towards police.

Borges had been arguing with a woman he knew and had repeatedly assaulted her.

Bruno Borges, a domestic abuser who bit police officers has been jailed for 27 months

Borges became progressively more agitated towards police, and during his arrest he scratched an officer on her arm and hand, before digging his nails into another officer’s hand.

He then assaulted two more officers as he was taken out of the property in Queens Road, Shanklin on the Isle of Wight, including biting one of them on the leg.

As he was being carried to the van, he then bit another police officer on the leg.

In a separate incident, on June 10 this year, police received reports of Borges assaulting the same woman near Cockrams Yard in Newport, knocking her to the floor and chipping her tooth. A witness intervened and knocked Borges to the ground to protect the victim.

Borges was charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all of which he admitted.

Appearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for 27 months and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

PC Dave Hughes said: ‘Borges is a seriously violent man who shows clear intention to cause harm to everyone around him, including those close to him.

‘He continually assaulted a woman, and displayed vile aggressive behaviour towards our officers. Police should not expect to come to work each day to be treated in this disgusting manner, and neither should anyone be subjected to any form of domestic abuse.

‘Tackling perpetrators of domestic abuse is an absolute priority for us, and we will do everything in our power to bring abusers to justice and protect vulnerable people. We really want more people to have the confidence to come forward and report this type offending, as we know it can often go unreported.’

