At around 12.30pm on Wednesday, two men knocked on the door of a property in Washington Road, Buckland, offering the occupant sunglasses for sale.

One of the men then entered the property and stole a purse, which contained around £100 in cash.

PA wire

He then ran out of the house towards Sterling Street.

No one was injured.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to speak to a man in connection with this incident.

‘He is described as: white, short, of medium build, having dark hair and speaking with a local accent.

Do you recognise this description? Did you see or hear anything in the area around the time of the burglary?

‘Perhaps you have dash cam, CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident?’

If you have any information contact 101 quoting reference 44210319714.

Or use hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

