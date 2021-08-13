The man, found lying in the street in Jervis Road earlier this week, was later pronounced dead at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police have identified him, saying he is a 38-year-old from West Sussex and that his next of kin have been informed.

After being called at 2.44am on Tuesday, police investigations led to two arrests on suspicion of murder.

Jervis Road, Stamshaw. Picture: Emily Turner

The 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, have been released on conditional bail until September 7.

Local people say they do not know if they should be concerned for their safety.

One Jervis Road resident said: ‘We’ve never had anything like that before. It’s shocking for us.

‘You just wouldn’t expect someone to get murdered at the bottom of your street.’

Several residents said they were concerned about ongoing drug issues in the street, and say that people can be spotted dealing and taking drugs at all hours of the night.

Another Jervis Road resident said she assumed that the police presence was connected to a ‘drugs house’ in the area, and said that the area’s drugs problem is ‘diabolical’.

She said: ‘It’s been a nightmare.’

The resident, who heard that two people found the victim and tried to resuscitate him, said: ‘I wasn’t surprised but it’s made us residents more nervous.’

In 2019, a drug dealer was jailed after stabbing an undercover police officer in nearby Stamshaw Park.

Earlier this week, Hampshire Constabulary knocked on residents’ doors to ask for CCTV footage and any information.

However, locals say that they have struggled to find information about what happened.

The resident added: ‘We’ve had no communication and it’s made us worried.

‘It’s all been very hush-hush. Does this mean we can’t walk about our own street at night?

‘We don’t know if we’re safe at the end of the road. It wouldn’t be as bad if the police reassured us.’

A resident from a nearby street said: ‘The police were very schtum. There’s a lot of stuff going on here, but you don’t always notice it.’

Another local saw the police cordon and assumed it was connected with drug dealing.

She said: ‘Not that surprised about the murder - I won’t come down here at night.’

