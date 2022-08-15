Dozens of drink-drive casualties reported in Portsmouth and hundreds in Hampshire over three years as police launch campaign to stamp out incidents

DOZENS of people were killed or injured in drink driving incidents in Portsmouth over just three years

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:21 pm

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 60 people were killed or injured in a crash in Portsmouth where there was a failed breathalyser test, or the driver refused to take one.

This covers the time-period between 2018 and 2020.

Dozens of people were drink driving casulaties in Portsmouth over the last three years. Pictured is Hampshire traffic police stopping drivers as they left Portsmouth at the entrance to Unicorn Gate in the city. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20).

Drink driving incidents account for 3.7 per cent on the area's roads over those three years.

in Hampshire, 386 casualties were reported.

Hampshire Constabulary have launched a summer campaign to tackle the problem – lasting until August 31.

Nationally, figures have fallen from 14,018 people to 15,133, from 2018-2020 to 2017-2019

John Scruby, trustee of the Campaign Against Drink Driving and a former police officer, said the national fall in casualties is welcoming, but more needs to be done.

He said: ‘Education is the key factor to prevent drink and drug driving.’