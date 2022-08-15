Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 60 people were killed or injured in a crash in Portsmouth where there was a failed breathalyser test, or the driver refused to take one.
This covers the time-period between 2018 and 2020.
Drink driving incidents account for 3.7 per cent on the area's roads over those three years.
in Hampshire, 386 casualties were reported.
Hampshire Constabulary have launched a summer campaign to tackle the problem – lasting until August 31.
Nationally, figures have fallen from 14,018 people to 15,133, from 2018-2020 to 2017-2019
John Scruby, trustee of the Campaign Against Drink Driving and a former police officer, said the national fall in casualties is welcoming, but more needs to be done.
He said: ‘Education is the key factor to prevent drink and drug driving.’