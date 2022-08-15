Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s joint roads policing unit have set up the initiative, beginning today.

Over the two week operation, ending on August 28, officers will be focusing more on catching drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Hampshire Constabulary are launching a summer campaign to tackle drink and drug driving. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20).

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: ‘The message is simple, if you’re drinking alcohol, let someone else do the driving.

‘If you think you are safe to drive after drinking, think again.

‘Operations like this one are vitally important to bring the message home – this is all about saving lives and reducing harm on our roads.

‘The consequences of driving while impaired are so impactive, too many people have lost their lives or been seriously injured as a result of drink and drug drivers.’

Alcohol and drugs reduce the ability of motorists behind the wheel, especially reacting to situations.

It increases the danger of people being killed on the roads.

With more people organising social occasions during the summer, the police are encouraging them to plan journeys home after parties, and keep an eye on how much they drink.

‘We are urging people to plan how they will be getting home from parties, barbecues and days at the beach in advance if you will be drinking,’ CI Spellerberg added.

‘Pre-book a taxi, use public transport or have a designated driver so nobody gets behind the wheel when they shouldn't.

‘Another thing we want to highlight is you may still be over the limit the next day, as it can take hours for alcohol and drugs to leave your system.

‘Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system has the ability to effect the way you drive, increasing the risk of serious harm to yourself and other innocent road users.

‘Please plan your journeys this summer and make sure a day in the sun doesn't turn into a night in a cell, or worse.