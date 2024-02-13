Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Complaints have been flooding into the force about vehicle-related anti-social behaviour at car meets. This included people traveling at excess speeds and having a detrimental impact on lives of residents.

Officers carried out a pre-planned operation in the Fareham and Winchester districts. Police activity focused on the Whiteley, Segensworth, Titchfield, Warsash and Park Gate areas last Friday and Saturday (February 9 and 10). In total, 66 vehicles were spotted speeding on Southampton Road in Titchfield. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said one motorist was travelling at 86mph in a 40mph zone - with sanctions against all the motorists being processed.

Police have been cracking down on anti social driving relating to car meets in Fareham, Warsash, Locks Heath, Titchfield and elsewhere. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

One of the cars stopped by police during the operation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

George Toal, aged 23, of Crispin Close in Locks Heath, was charged with drink driving on Warsash Road on February 10. He was given police bail and is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 26. Inspector Rob Kearley said: “The majority of car enthusiasts want to meet because they are passionate about their hobby, however the community has raised concerns to us repeatedly about a minority of motorists involved in anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving.

“We have identified hotspot locations for this type of activity and will continue to take proactive action to reduce any risk to other motorists and members of the public, and to reduce disruption to local people." Other drivers were issued tickets for traffic offences, with one vehicle being seized for having no insurance. Warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002, relating to cars being driven in an anti-social manner, were issued three times. The legislation gives officers the power to make the drive stop their vehicle if they are suspected of being driven in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance to the community, or are being driven in an inconsiderate or careless manner.