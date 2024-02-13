Health and safety officials taking "no further action" after man seriously injured in Bedhampton
Emergency services - including police, paramedics and firefighters - all rushed to the scene of the incident in Bedhampton Road on Tuesday afternoon (February 6). As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a male in his 50s was treated by paramedics and taken to a medical facility for a "follow-up assessment".
This happened shortly after 2pm. The police spokesman also confirmed they contacted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). "His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing," the spokesman added.
"Officers continue to investigate the incident and are currently working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the full circumstances.” A HSE spokesman confirmed the status of the investigation. He said: "We were notified about this incident but no further action is being taken at this stage." A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said personnel from Havant and Cosham supported medical personnel from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).