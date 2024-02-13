Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services - including police, paramedics and firefighters - all rushed to the scene of the incident in Bedhampton Road on Tuesday afternoon (February 6). As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a male in his 50s was treated by paramedics and taken to a medical facility for a "follow-up assessment".

The incident took place in Bedhampton Road, Bedhampton, on Tuesday (February 6). Picture: Google Street View.

This happened shortly after 2pm. The police spokesman also confirmed they contacted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). "His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing," the spokesman added.

