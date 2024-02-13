Police attend "sudden death" of man, 34, in Southsea car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The male was found on Friday morning in a car park off Victoria Road North just before 9am. Police, including forensic officers, and paramedics attended the scene following "concern" from locals.

Now the force has revealed the man died. No one has been arrested and the death is not being treated as suspicion - with a file being prepared for the coroner.

