Police attend "sudden death" of man, 34, in Southsea car park

A 34-year-old man died "suddenly" in a Southsea car park as emergency crews raced to the scene.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:26 GMT
The male was found on Friday morning in a car park off Victoria Road North just before 9am. Police, including forensic officers, and paramedics attended the scene following "concern" from locals.

Now the force has revealed the man died. No one has been arrested and the death is not being treated as suspicion - with a file being prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.51am on 9 February to a report of a sudden death of a 34-year-old man on Victoria Road North. His next of kin has been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

