A motorist has been arrested after driving over three times the legal limit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to West Street in Fareham yesterday afternoon (August 29) after “debris” was spotted on his vehicle. Police said the man appeared to be “intoxicated”.

In a social media statement posted by Fareham Police yesterday, they said: “Police were called this afternoon after a report of a male who appeared to be intoxicated in a vehicle on West Street, Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drink driver was arrested in Fareham after debris was spotted on his car. | Fareham

“It was reported that he had debris attached to his vehicle. District Police Team & Fareham Neighbourhoods officers attended and the male failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.

“PC Fulton attended custody and completed the evidential procedure where the suspect blew 118ugs. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, the legal limit is 35ugs. Said debris is now sat on the desk in the Sergeant’s office until I find a home to return it to.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44250391520. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.