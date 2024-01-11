Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police made 1,012 arrests across both force areas as part of Operation Holly throughout December. Officers from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit carried out targeted activity in order to stop drivers under the influence of drink and drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Operation Holly is carried out during the festive period every year and it’s disappointing to see that people are still getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

“We see too often the devastating consequences that can result from this behaviour and I am pleased that we have managed to make so many arrests and prevent the potential harm that can be caused by drink and drug drivers. Our priority is to make the roads safer for everyone and we’d ask the public to help us do this by challenging anyone you think may be about to drive having drank alcohol or used drugs.