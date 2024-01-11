Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council will soon announce whether locals will be granted the opportunity to derail Greene King’s efforts to offload the Manor House in Court Lane. The long-standing pub that has been at the heart of the Drayton community for decades had its doors slammed shut by Greene King in November with the pub boarded up. Fuming locals were further enraged when they were even denied the chance for a final drink when the pub operator closed the doors two days earlier than planned.

Campaign group Save the Manor House, which launched a petition with nearly 2,000 signatories, approached Portsmouth City Council about the community taking over the pub. The authority confirmed the application and said at the end of November: “The council does have eight weeks to consider an application to add an asset to the register of Assets of Community Value (ACV). During this time, checks are made to ensure the application is valid, that the property does add to the social interests and wellbeing of the local community and has a realistic prospect of continuing to do so.”

The Manor House boarded up. Pic: Pete Turner

The deadline for the decision by January 21 is fast approaching as the Manor’s future hangs in the balance. Furniture from the pub was removed by Greene King before Christmas in the latest move by the pub chain. Providing an update on the application, a council spokesman said: "The council has eight weeks to consider whether to add nominated land or buildings to the register of Assets of Community Value. In the case of the Manor House pub, the application is currently under consideration and a decision will be made by January 21. This decision will be published online."

Save the Manor House posted on social media at the time of its application to the council: “Should we be successful, we will be given a six-month moratorium period to raise funds and submit a final bid. Greene King has the right to oppose and the process is potentially very long winded, but we have seen other pubs succeed and they are thriving.