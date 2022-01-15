Driver has lucky escape after car and articulated lorry collide in Portsmouth

The driver of a small car had a lucky escape after their vehicle was in a collision with an articulated lorry on a busy Portsmouth roundabout.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 4:05 pm

It happened at about 8.15pm on Thursday night. Police were called after the HGV and the car – thought to be a Nissan Micra – came together.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth paedophile rapist Anthony Plummer gets 30-year sentence

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called and added: ‘No injuries were reported to us.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services at an accident on the Portsbridge roundabout in Portsmouth on Thursday night

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘One of our ambulance crews came across this incident around 8.20pm and stopped to assist.

‘Fortunately no one appeared injured and after assessing everyone to confirm that, they then left them with Hampshire police.’

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise