Driver has lucky escape after car and articulated lorry collide in Portsmouth
The driver of a small car had a lucky escape after their vehicle was in a collision with an articulated lorry on a busy Portsmouth roundabout.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 4:05 pm
It happened at about 8.15pm on Thursday night. Police were called after the HGV and the car – thought to be a Nissan Micra – came together.
A police spokesman confirmed officers were called and added: ‘No injuries were reported to us.’
A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘One of our ambulance crews came across this incident around 8.20pm and stopped to assist.
‘Fortunately no one appeared injured and after assessing everyone to confirm that, they then left them with Hampshire police.’