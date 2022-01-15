Driver has lucky escape after car and articulated lorry collide in Portsmouth

It happened at about 8.15pm on Thursday night. Police were called after the HGV and the car – thought to be a Nissan Micra – came together.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called and added: ‘No injuries were reported to us.’

Emergency services at an accident on the Portsbridge roundabout in Portsmouth on Thursday night

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘One of our ambulance crews came across this incident around 8.20pm and stopped to assist.