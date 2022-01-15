Vicious Anthony Plummer, 71, was finally served justice at Portsmouth Crown Court for sexually abusing four girls between 1978 and 2009.

The ‘remorseless sexual predator’ was handed the term after he was found guilty of offences including rape, attempted rape and indecent assault of girls ranging between nine and 17 years old.

Anthony Plummer, 71, has been given a 30-year jail term at Portsmouth Crown Court for sexually abusing four girls between 1978 and 2009. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

His reign of terror spanned different time periods between 1978 and 1984, and 2006 and 2008.

His crimes left his victims ‘broken’ and struggling to come to terms with his ruthless actions. Sadly, one of his victims died before seeing justice served.

Plummer, of Clydebank Road, Buckland, sat with folded arms while often shaking his head in the dock, as he was forced to listen to emotional accounts of mental and physical suffering he inflicted on the children during his campaign.

One of the tearful victims, reading out her statement in court, said: ‘You had no right to take my innocence.

‘Your actions affected my whole life. As a child I spent a lot of years blaming myself for not stopping you.’

She added: ‘Later in life I understood what happened - that you took advantage of a child.’

Another said: ‘I wondered why it happened. The enormity of it hit me, and broke me.

‘I thought there was something wrong with me so I didn’t say anything.’

She added: ‘I still have nightmares and think about what you did. It completely ruined my life.’

Judge David Melville QC described Plummer as a ‘remorseless sexual predator’ who ‘normalised’ the horrific crimes.

‘There is a risk of you misbehaving with any young girl - you are a risk of serious harm,’ the judge said.

‘There is no doubting you are a dangerous person.’

The judge dished out a 30-year sentence that included a two-year extended sentence.

‘It reflects the criminal behaviour you have been convicted of over many years,’ judge Melville said.

Plummer was found guilty of 13 offences including three counts of indecent assault, attempted rape, rape, rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Tracy Harris, CPS Wessex senior Crown prosecutor, said: ‘Plummer manipulated the victims in this case, ensuring that they were too scared to tell anyone what was happening at the time.

‘Sadly, one of the victims in this case died before she could see justice delivered. We were able to use her evidence during the trial using a special legal provision, so that Plummer still faced justice for the crimes he committed against her.

‘I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, for their bravery and strength in coming forward to support the prosecution of Anthony Plummer, and I hope that the sentence will bring them a small sense of comfort.’

