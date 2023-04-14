News you can trust since 1877
Driver who smuggled migrants from France through Portsmouth in spinach lorry for 'large sums of money' jailed

‘Vulnerable’ migrants – including children – were smuggled from France to the UK through Portsmouth by a lorry driver for large payoffs.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST

Remorseless Romanian national Marinel Danut Palage has been jailed after transporting migrants in the back of his refrigerated spinach lorry. The 31-year-old was a key member of an organised crime group convicted of bringing migrants illegally into the country.

Palage, who lives in Spain, would meet the migrants in northern France before taking them in the back of his lorry on a ferry from Caen to Portsmouth. He would then drive them to an industrial estate at Runcton near Chichester, West Sussex, where they would be met by drivers to take them to the Midlands and north of England.

Marinel Danut Palage, 31, a lorry driver has been jailed for nine years at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, for smuggling migrants into the UK in the back of his refrigerated truck carrying spinach. Pictured is cash hidden in his lorry. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA.
Marinel Danut Palage, 31, a lorry driver has been jailed for nine years at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, for smuggling migrants into the UK in the back of his refrigerated truck carrying spinach. Pictured is cash hidden in his lorry. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA.
Bournemouth Crown Court heard the operation was carried out at least three times – bringing in roughly 10 to 12 people illegally. Palage and the four others were arrested on March 11, 2019 on the third trip by officers following a four-year investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Officers searched his cab and discovered plastic bags containing £34,500 in cash. Further bundles of euros and sterling – worth roughly £7,000 – were found hidden behind a tachograph panel.

Sentencing Palage, Judge William Mousley KC told him: ‘You performed the essential function of driving the immigrants across the border in your lorry. You had a clear organisational role in managing aspects of the enterprise.

‘You expected, and received, large sums of money for your involvement.’ The judge added that Palage had shown no remorse as he had gone on to carry out similar offences in Germany and had to be extradited to stand trial in the UK.

The lorry driven by Marinel Danut Palage, 31, as he accepted 'large sums of money' to ferry 'vulnerable' migrants through Portsmouth. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire
The lorry driven by Marinel Danut Palage, 31, as he accepted 'large sums of money' to ferry 'vulnerable' migrants through Portsmouth. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

Palage’s vehicle and cash was seized. Father-of-three Pshtewan Ghafour, 37, from Middlesbrough, was jailed for five years for his role in the organisation which included ensuring the group members were paid.

Both defendants were found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a four-week trial. NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: ‘This people smuggling group were content to put vulnerable migrants, including children, in the back of refrigerated lorries for hours on end during dangerous Channel crossings.

‘It is clear from the evidence we found that their sole reason was for profit, without any regard to the migrants’ safety.’

Romanian national Marinel Danut Palage, 31. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire.
Romanian national Marinel Danut Palage, 31. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire.
A NCA spokesman said Palage’s lorry was found to be carrying at least three people on that occasion. The ringleader Goran Jalal, 37, from Bradford, remains wanted by the NCA having absconded following his arrest.

Kamaran Kader, 44, also from Bradford; Mariwan Mustafa, 33, from Halifax; and Manchester duo Jamal Saied, 38; and 37-year-old Hemin Salih, who has also absconded, will be sentenced separately for their part in the network.

Cash hidden in the a lorry driven by Marinel Danut Palage, 31. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire.
Cash hidden in the a lorry driven by Marinel Danut Palage, 31. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire.
Pshtewan Ghafour, 37, from Middlesbrough, who has been jailed for five years at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, after being found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA.
Pshtewan Ghafour, 37, from Middlesbrough, who has been jailed for five years at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, after being found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA.