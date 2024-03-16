Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers raided Tipton House in Warwick Crescent, Southsea, on March 6. Throughout last week, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary dismantled 15 county lines drug-dealing networks and made 64 arrests across the county.

County lines drug dealing means to peddling narcotics using mobile phones, usually from large cities, to towns and rural areas in the UK. Vulnerable people such as young children are often used as runners to deliver substances, under the orders of line holders.

Police raided an address at the Tipton House tower block in Warwick Crescent, Southsea, during a county lines drug dealing operation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police safeguarded 58 individuals between March 4 and 10 while seizing £30,240.89 worth of drugs across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. This included 460.5g of cocaine, 109g of crack cocaine, 25g of heroin, 3,492.5g of cannabis, 94 phones and 14 weapons. Officers stopped and searched 244 people.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that intelligence was built around suspected drug dealing and supplying at Tipton House, which they described as "prolific". Three warrants were carried out late last month.

"These warrants caused disruption to the local drug trade, the seizure of £3000 cash, a knuckle duster and four phones believed to be linked to drug offences, and identified key individuals and addresses," the force added. "On Wednesday, March 6, officers observed suspected drug dealing activity at Tipton House. Subsequent enquiries led to a quantity of suspected Class A drugs being seized."

Deborah Louise Raine, 59, of Warwick Crescent, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin. She appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on March 7 and has been bailed - due to be at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Denise Chamberlain, 52, of Warwick Crescent, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and acquiring or possessing criminal property. She appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on March 8, and is also due at the crown court on April 8.

A total of six individuals were arrested in the city - during the police County Lines Intensification Week - on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Police said they are all linked to county lines drug dealing. Officers seized 42g and 31 wraps of crack cocaine, 63.5g and 3 wraps of suspected Class A drugs, 28 wraps of heroin, just over £3,000 in cash, 11 mobile phones and a lock knife.

Police added: "We visited an additional six addresses that were suspected to be involved in county lines networks, as well as carrying out safeguarding visits to a number of people who had been identified as being vulnerable to drug exploitation. As most of the harm and risk caused by county lines continues to be the exploitation of children and vulnerable people, throughout the week officers conducted educational visits to local schools."