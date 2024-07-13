Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Large amounts of drugs and cash were seized from a car with police arresting a boy and two adults.

The red VW Golf was stopped in Airport Service Road, Copnor, on Thursday evening (July 11). Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Facebook that the vehicle was intercepted initially due to its window tints, with the illicit cargo being found later.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said Cannabis was the main drug found in the car, alongside £5,000 in cash. He added that one of the three people arrested was a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth.

The boy was detained on suspicion of attempting to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. The police spokesman added that an 18-year-old male from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drug, concerned in the supply of Class A drug, aid/abet the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

A 20-year-old woman from Portsmouth was also arrested. She was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and acquire/use/possess criminal property. The police spokesman said all three remain in custody.