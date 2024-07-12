"Suspicious" Gosport man carrying offensive weapon arrested after Bosch alternator and tools stolen

By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024
Police have arrested a “suspicious” man carrying a weapon after branded tools were stolen in Gosport.

Officers recovered three implements after a 21-year-old was arrested in Rydal Road. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the tools included a Bosch alternator, a Draper circular saw, and an orange handled knife.

Gosport Police

The force added: “At about 2.30am on May 22 we received a number of calls regarding a suspicious male in the area of Rydal Road.

“Officers attended and located the male, a 21-year-old from Gosport, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He has been released on bail until August 22.” Anyone who believes the tools belong to them, or have any information regarding the thefts, are advised to call 101, quoting 44240214030.

since 1877
