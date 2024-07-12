Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a “suspicious” man carrying a weapon after branded tools were stolen in Gosport.

Officers recovered three implements after a 21-year-old was arrested in Rydal Road. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the tools included a Bosch alternator, a Draper circular saw, and an orange handled knife.

The force added: “At about 2.30am on May 22 we received a number of calls regarding a suspicious male in the area of Rydal Road.

“Officers attended and located the male, a 21-year-old from Gosport, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He has been released on bail until August 22.” Anyone who believes the tools belong to them, or have any information regarding the thefts, are advised to call 101, quoting 44240214030.