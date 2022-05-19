Drug dealer caught with more than £50,000 of heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine in his home is jailed for three years

Mohammed Artan, 36, from Golden Grove, Southampton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the drugs at Southampton Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, and for the drugs and paraphernalia seized by police after his arrest to be destroyed.

During County Lines Intensification Week, a national week of action to disrupt county lines drug dealing networks, officers from Southampton’s High Harm Team carried out a warrant at an address in Centenary Plaza, Southampton, on 11 March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Artan, 36, from Golden Grove, Southampton was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for possession with intent to supply class A drugs

At around 8.15am in the morning, officers forced their way into the property so as not to alert anyone inside of their arrival who could then destroy any evidence.

Artan, who was inside the property, was detained while a search of the premises was carried out.

During the search, one of the officers noticed a loose ceiling tile by the front door. Moving it revealed a large clear bag filled with white powder.

A full search of the ceiling cavity also revealed digital scales, cling film and other substances believed to be class A drugs.

Tests revealed the substances were cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of £22,700 and heroin with a street value of £28,700, totalling £51,400.

Another substance was found to be a cutting agent used in drug production.

DC Andrew Ferguson from Western Investigations was the officer who led the case.

He said: ‘Drugs, especially class A drugs, cause massive harm to our community. As well as the damage it can cause to the life of the person taking them, the production and supply of drugs brings with it organised crime, serious violence, possession of firearms and exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.

‘Artan was a link in the supply chain which has been broken now he has been put behind bars.