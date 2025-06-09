Large haul of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, weapons and cash seized from Gunwharf Quays address in Portsmouth

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:27 BST

A large haul of drugs, weapons and cash have been seized during a police raid.

Officers burst into an address at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth - confiscating bundles of narcotics and £15,000 in cash. A safe filled to bursting with illegal substances was discovered.

One individual is currently on police bail. Portsmouth Police shared the results of the bust on Facebook.

The force said: “St. Thomas and Eastney & Milton Neighbourhoods Policing Teams have been working hard to develop intelligence received from members of the public. We conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Gunwharf Quays and the result speaks for itself.”

Emergency personnel seized £15,000 in cash, one knuckleduster, one Machete, cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms, ketamine, ecstasy, cannabis, edibles, steroids, THC vapes, and other suspected narcotics which have yet to be identified.

“As it stands, the matter is still under investigation and the suspect remains on bail, but we are highlighting the importance of the teams’ perseverance and our relentless pursuit of criminals,” the force added. “We also aim to draw your attention to the importance of community working with police.”

Related topics:PoliceDrugsGunwharf Quays
