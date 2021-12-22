Dangerous Elliott James Dugan was spotted by police flooring a black Range Rover SVR, worth £99,620, along the stretch of the A27 in Havant on December 4.

When pulled over by astounded officers and breathalysed, the 28-year-old, of The Mallards, Havant, blew 67 microgrammes (mg) of alcohol – just shy of twice the legal limit of 35.

Dugan was taken into custody and has since pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving during a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old disqualified from driving for 18 months and handed a £480 fine plus court costs.

The arrest was made as part of a month-long crackdown by police in Hampshire targeting drink and drug-drivers over the festive period. Known as Operation Holly, the annual campaign by Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police runs from December 1 to January 1 2022.

Speaking on the force's website, Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: ‘Every year we run Operation Holly and every year we find that people still take to the roads having drunk too much alcohol or having taken drugs that will impair their driving.

Library photo of Portsmouth police officers pictured in the city.

‘It is important to plan how you are going to get home after a Christmas party or a night out. Consider using public transport, taxis or have a designated driver, especially if going out in groups.

‘Think carefully about the morning after. It’s highly likely that you will still be over the limit the next morning as it can take hours for alcohol and drugs to leave your system.

‘Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system has the ability to effect the way you drive; increasing the risk of serious harm to either yourself or other road users.

‘Therefore, this festive season, plan your journeys, think about how you are going to get home as this can reduce the chances of families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones.

‘Our message is simple. Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron