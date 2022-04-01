The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of the vehicle this morning following the incident that occured on the approach to a roundabout.

According to police the driver suffered ‘slight injuries’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet the policing unit said: ‘Single vehicle road traffic collision in Porchester showing the damage and destruction drink-drivers cause, this one being over two times the limit. Somehow only slight injuries.

‘Probably the last thing the already stretched NHS needed being brought into hospital.

‘#ItsNotWorthTheRisk.’

The News has contacted Hampshire Police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

A single vehicle collision in Portchester. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.