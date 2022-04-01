Drunk driver taken to hospital following crash in Portchester that flipped car on to its roof
SHOCKING images of a car on its roof have shown the ‘destruction’ caused by a motorist two times over the drinking limit in Portchester.
The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of the vehicle this morning following the incident that occured on the approach to a roundabout.
According to police the driver suffered ‘slight injuries’
In a tweet the policing unit said: ‘Single vehicle road traffic collision in Porchester showing the damage and destruction drink-drivers cause, this one being over two times the limit. Somehow only slight injuries.
‘Probably the last thing the already stretched NHS needed being brought into hospital.
‘#ItsNotWorthTheRisk.’
The News has contacted Hampshire Police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.