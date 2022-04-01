40 minute delays on the M27 on April 1, 2022. Picture: Romanse

Three lanes on the westbound side of the motorway, between junction nine for Park Gate and junction eight for Bursledon, have been closed as a result of the incident, that took place at around 7.40am.

In a tweet, traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘M27 westbound – three lanes remain closed due to multi-vehicle RTI between J9/A27 Park Gate and J8/A3024 Bursledon, approx 40 minutes delay heading back towards J11/A27 Fareham.’

The incident is also causing tailbacks elsewhere due to diversions

Romanse said: ‘A27 Segensworth - Slow westbound on Bridge Road/Southampton Road due to diverting traffic following RTI on M27, approx 20 minutes delay.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

We will provide updates as we get them.

