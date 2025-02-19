Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A remorseless “drunk” man who kicked a police dog and threatened to kill an officer has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Aggressive” Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address, was put behind bars after appearing for sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court. He has been remanded in police custody since December 20 after hurling vile homophobic abuse at a bus driver before smashing the vehicle’s window.

Inde Sneddon, 24, of no fixed address, has been jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court after kicking a police dog, threatening to kill an officer and hurling homophobic abuse at a bus driver. | Sussex Police

Sneddon then proceeded to steal a motorbike chain, wielding it wildly and breaking a number of car windows in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis. Officers were called to the scene but Sneddon continued to be in a fit of rage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court heard he threatened to kill an officer and proceeded to kick a police dog. Sneddon was charged and pleaded guilty to 14 counts of criminal damage, resisting arrest, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kill, and a public order offence. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 13, where he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

PC Emma Lacey, of Sussex Police, said: “We will not tolerate violent and anti-social behaviour. Inde Sneddon, who was drunk and aggressive, has since shown no remorse. I am pleased with the sentence he has been given.”