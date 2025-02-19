Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alarmed woman was punched and kicked by a man with officers having to pin him down and arrest them.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the assault at the junction of Grange Road and Privett Road in Gosport. Alarmed residents reported the incident to police at roughly 4pm yesterday afternoon (February 18).

Gosport police reported on Facebook that a man was seen punching and kicking a woman. “Police attended the scene and located both the man and the woman and attempted to speak to the male,” the force added. “The man was verbally and physically abusive towards the officers, so had to be taken to the ground in order to control him.”

A 43-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to the woman's phone, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police van. He was placed in police custody yesterday.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries in the attack. One officer from the Fareham and Gosport District Policing Team also sustained minor injuries, but was able to complete his shift.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44250075124, or submit a report on the police website.