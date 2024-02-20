Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Anthony Savory, of Chamberlayne Road, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court last Friday (February 16), having been found guilty on four counts on Friday, December, 8, 2023. As well as the time he will now spend behind bars – seven years for one count and 54 months concurrent for the other three - Savory will also be subject to a restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences, for which he has now been imprisoned, took place in Eastleigh between Wednesday, March 16, 2011 and Saturday, March 16, 2013. At the time of the first incident, the victim was just 13 years of age. Savory’s crimes came to light when the victim, then 23, reported the incidents to police in 2021. She had wanted to report the offences many years earlier, but Savory had made threats towards her.

Police Staff Investigator, Keely Osborne, said: “The victim in this case has shown amazing courage, not least in reading out her own statement, with no screens and a very full courtroom.

“I have nothing but the greatest admiration for her. She fully supported our investigation and with the strength of the evidence against him, Savory’s account was rejected by the jury.

“I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case.

“Savory abused her for his own sexual gratification, without a moment’s thought for the child and the long-lasting effects his crimes would have on her.

“While I know this result won’t rid her of the memories of what he did to her, I truly hope it allows her to move forward with her life, safe in the knowledge can no longer harm any other children.

“Because of her bravery in this case, she has prevented anyone else from becoming a victim to Savory.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank everyone who assisted in getting this conviction, including the jury who ensured a dangerous offender is no longer free to harm anyone else.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The police recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there is support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.

